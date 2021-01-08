PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.77

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $1.01. PolarityTE shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 244,461 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolarityTE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at $938,187.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,546 shares of company stock valued at $47,657. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at $24,884,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.