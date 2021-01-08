Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PBKOF opened at $27.69 on Monday. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.