Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.80. Powerbridge Technologies shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

About Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

