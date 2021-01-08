PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Up 37.5%

PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) (CVE:PPX) shares traded up 37.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 358,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 181,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.