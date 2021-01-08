PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PREKF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

