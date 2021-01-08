Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.28. 1,514,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 804,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 278.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

