Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $281.92 million, a PE ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 16.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

