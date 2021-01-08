Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on APTS. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 100,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.