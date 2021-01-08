President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.84. President Energy Plc (PPC.L) shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,851,350 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy Plc (PPC.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. President Energy Plc (PPC.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5 ($0.07).

Get President Energy Plc (PPC.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.60. The company has a market cap of £34.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

About President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Plc (PPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy Plc (PPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.