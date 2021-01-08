PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $966,084.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,123,648 shares in the company, valued at $383,499,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 744 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,546.40.

On Thursday, December 10th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,771.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in PriceSmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 5.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 166.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.