PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $97.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $97.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $882,958.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,123,648 shares in the company, valued at $383,499,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,945 shares of company stock worth $4,922,988 in the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

