PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

PSMT opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $753,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $966,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,123,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,499,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,945 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,988. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSMT. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

