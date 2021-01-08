Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.55 Per Share

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.48. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PHP opened at GBX 157.20 ($2.05) on Friday. Primary Health Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.60 ($2.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57.

In other news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman bought 11,485,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £16,538,515.20 ($21,607,675.99).

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

