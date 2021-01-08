Primas (PST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.14 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $638,007.14 and approximately $8.14 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.58 or 0.00414143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

