Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.12. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 30.8% during the third quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,609,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

