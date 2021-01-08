Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.44. 5,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 2,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 45,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

