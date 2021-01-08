Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $236,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $1,811,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,140,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 111,473 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

NYSE MET opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

