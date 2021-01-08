PRiVCY Achieves Market Cap of $24,772.25 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a market cap of $24,772.25 and $31.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045978 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.