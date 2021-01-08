ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Trading 9% Higher

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $19.72. 532,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 368,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,371,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,438,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 140,316 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

