Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Shares Up 0.7%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.23. 25,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 15,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $898,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,417,000.

About Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

