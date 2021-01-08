Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.51. 6,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

