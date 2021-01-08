Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $809.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $25.65.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.