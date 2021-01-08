Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,969,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.