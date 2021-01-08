Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Provoco Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $9,999.30 and approximately $57.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00419891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00215316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Provoco Token Token Profile

Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome.

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

Provoco Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.