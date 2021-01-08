Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target Raised to $0.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its price target upped by Smith Barney Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Prysmian in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 36,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,494. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

