Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

