PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $26.93 on Monday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,504,820.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

