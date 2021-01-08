Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 2,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,704. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $662.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.