Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of PRPL opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 98.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 188.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 217.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

