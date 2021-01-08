Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Athene Holding Ltd. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Athene in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

