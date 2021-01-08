Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.99.

Shares of JPM opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $2,160,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.