Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVNT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of AVNT opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.93 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

