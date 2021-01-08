Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lifted by Analyst

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.84.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $108,038,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,988,000 after buying an additional 126,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 901,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

