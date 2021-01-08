Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

