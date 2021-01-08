Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

FTI stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

