Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

CNO opened at $23.19 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

