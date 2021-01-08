Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

Shares of FANG opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after buying an additional 182,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after buying an additional 373,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

