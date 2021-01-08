Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By DA Davidson

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

