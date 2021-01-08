Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sysco Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sysco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

SYY opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sysco has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

