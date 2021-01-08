Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

PBCT opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 171.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 25,488 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 162,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 69,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

