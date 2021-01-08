qiibee (QBX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $506.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, qiibee has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. qiibee has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $506.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00105002 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00444835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00223977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00048303 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,090,253 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com. qiibee's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

