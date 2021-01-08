Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 330,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 239,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $679.30 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 16.03%.

In other news, Director John S. Shiely bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

