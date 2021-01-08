Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Down to $3.01

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $2.71. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 5,379,872 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £26.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.25.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). On average, equities analysts forecast that Quadrise Fuels International plc will post -0.1031263 EPS for the current year.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

