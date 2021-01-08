Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a report released on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NX. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NX opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $830.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.61. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 25,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $578,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $4,466,628 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $217,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

