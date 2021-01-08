Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.90

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.04, with a volume of 24675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

About Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.