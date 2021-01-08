Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.18. Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 16,366 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter.

About Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT)

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. The company focuses on combinatorial immunotherapeutic approaches to cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin G or E subclass in combination with chemotherapy/immune-adjuvant.

