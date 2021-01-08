QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 2,083 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $44,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,906.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $619,836.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $37,702.30.

On Friday, November 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 14,283 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $247,952.88.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $199,636.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $316,080.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $419,192.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $407,187.84.

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $295,167.51.

On Friday, October 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $258,371.52.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $491,083.31.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in QuinStreet by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QNST. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.