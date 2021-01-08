RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RADA. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $428.25 million, a PE ratio of -987.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $10.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

