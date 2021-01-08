RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Gap Down to $11.35

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $10.55. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.84.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

