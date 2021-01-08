Rakon Trading Up 55.6% Over Last Week (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rakon has traded up 55.6% against the dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $50.23 million and $130,633.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rakon alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00305462 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

Rakon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.